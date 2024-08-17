Two killed in another serial accident in Bengaluru

A canter lorry, which was parked on a steep road, rolled down and rammed eight bikes and one car, before running over two persons in Hosaguddadalli off Mysuru Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Byatarayanapura traffic police, the driver had parked the vehicle on the steep road and had alighted to have tea at a nearby stall. He had forgotten to apply the handbrake and the vehicle was also in neutral gear.

A few seconds after he alighted from the vehicle, it started to roll down slowly and soon picked up pace. The vehicle rammed the eight bikes and the car, and ran over the two persons walking on the road. The two died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Shajib Raja, 21, and Rehman Raja, 14, from the same family and residents of Weavers’ Colony near Hosaguddadahalli.

“We have arrested the accused and the investigation is on,” a senior police official said. The arrested driver has been identified as Suresh Eshwarappa.

This is the second serial accident in the city this week. On Monday, a motorcycle rider was injured after a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus rammed several vehicles on the Hebbal flyover after the driver lost control. The bus was en route to HSR Layout from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The entire accident was caught on CCTV cameras installed the bus.