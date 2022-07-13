Two killed in accidents in Bengaluru

July 13, 2022 01:13 IST

Two persons were killed in separate accidents on Monday night.

A pillion rider was killed and his son who was driving escaped with minor injuries when a bike rammed their scooter near Tippenahalli Cross. The deceased has been identified as Tammayya, 50. His son was identified as Kumar, 28.

As the bike rammed their scooter, the father-son duo fell down and Tammayya, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered a severe head injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and later died. The Peenya Traffic Police have registered a case against the bike rider.

In another case, a bike rider was killed when he rammed a truck that was parked by the roadside near NICE Road near Electronics City on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Darshan, 37, a resident of Pragatinagar.

His head banged on to the truck and he suffered a severe head injury and was killed on the spot.

The truck was parked by the roadside as the fuel was over and there was no proper lighting.