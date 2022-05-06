Two killed in accident on NICE Road

Car jumps over median, lands on adjacent lane, hits oncoming bus

Two youths were killed in an accident on NICE Road on Thursday evening, when the car they were travelling in collided with a bus head on. The deceased are Sumukh, 22 and Leena Naidu, 19, both students and residents of R.R. Nagar.

Sumukh was driving the car from PES College on NICE Road. Near Sompura Gate, he lost control over the car, hit the median, and landed on the adjacent lane colliding with an oncoming private bus. The impact of the collision was such, both vehicles overturned. Sumukh and Leena were killed on the spot. The car had to be cut open to extricate their bodies. A few passengers in the private bus sustained minor injuries.

A senior traffic police official said overspeeding could have been the reason. The front tyre of the car burst, and came off. “We are trying to ascertain whether the wheel coming off caused the accident or whether it came off during the accident when the car hit the median,” a senior official said. The car tyre, which came off, hit another car damaging the vehicle in the process.