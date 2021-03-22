Two killed as truck falls on moving car

Bengaluru

Two persons were killed when a gravel-laden truck lost control and fell on a moving car near Attibele checkpost on Monday.

Traffic was disrupted for over an hour till Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and pull out the car buried under the gravel heap.

Both the vehicles were coming towards Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu.

The Attibele police have taken up the case and are investigating to ascertain the identity of the deceased and cause of the accident.