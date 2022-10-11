Two killed as heavy rains bring down building in Bengaluru

The rain left key arterial roads inundated which led to traffic snarls through the day in various parts of the city. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Heavy rain that lashed some parts of Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday killed two labourers and left three others injured, after an old building they were sleeping in collapsed near Hoodi circle in Mahadevapura .

A rescue team from the Mahadevapura division pulled out the labourers trapped inside the building. While two of them, identified as Zainuddin and Arman, were found dead, the other three escaped with minor injuries. The victims are all natives of Bihar, said, police officials.

The police said that they were demolishing the old structure to renovate the residential building and the victims were sleeping on the ground floor when the roof collapsed on them owing to heavy rains.

Though the incident occurred at around 5.30 a.m. it came to light three hours later when the other workers went to the site. The Mahadevapura police have taken up a case of death due to negligence against the owner and the company for further investigation.

Roads inundated:

Meanwhile, the rain left key arterial roads inundated which led to traffic snarls through the day in various parts of the city. There was flooding on the roads in Yelahanka, Kadubeesanahalli after storm water drains (SWD) overflowed and flooded streets, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

With water levels not receding even the next day, civic, traffic and fire officials had to deploy motors to pump out water. “Our officers and staff in Kadubeesanahalli are pumping water out with the help of a generator and pump,” said a Traffic Police from HAL traffic police station.

Many major roads in the city saw slow moving traffic during rain including Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, BTM Layout, JP Nagar, Indiranagar, Tumakuru road, Sarjapura, Malleswaram, Central Business District (CBD) roads, Mekhri Circle, and Koramangala, according to the traffic police. Meanwhile, after rain in the city, some private schools declared a holiday for LKG and UKG in the Yelahanka area on Tuesday.

More rain expected

More rains are expected over the next two days. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert (heavy rainfall) for Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) has forecasted widespread moderate to heavy rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning likely over BBMP area till Wednesday.