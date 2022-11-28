Two killed as garbage truck knocks down their motorcycle near Doddaballapur

November 28, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A motorcycle rider and his friend riding pillion were killed when an overspeeding garbage truck knocked them down near Hulikunte cross on National Highway 207 near Doddaballapur on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Maruthi, 28, and Mahesh, 30, both private firm employees and residents of Maralakunte village near Nelamangala taluk.

Police said that the incident occurred around 4.30 p.m., when the deceased were returning home after visiting a temple in Madhure village.

The garbage truck was moving in the opposite direction after dumping garbage in MSGP waste tech park, Chiguranahalli. The police said the truck hit the bike head-on. After the riders fell, the truck ran over them. The duo sustained severe injuries and died at the spot.

According to Doddabelavangala police, they were informed about the accident by local residents. They gathered at the spot and demanded that the waste-processing centre be shut down. The villagers staged the protest with the bodies on the road for some time, causing traffic disruption. Additional police force had to be deployed to monitor the law and order situation. Senior police officers reached the spot, and pacified the protestors, assuring them of taking necessary action.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said the truck belonged to a contractor.

