Two killed as boiler in jeans factory explodes

Two workers of a jeans dyeing and washing unit lost their lives when a boiler in the factory exploded on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as B.C. Kanthi, 40, from Bengaluru and Ramesh, 32, from Bihar.

The accident occurred at Phoenix Washtech Garments in Doddabidarakallu.

“The factory had no work orders for the past few weeks and was not operative. They opened the factory on Friday afternoon after they got a new order. Kanthi restarted the boiler. Ramesh was in the next room. All of a sudden, the boiler exploded,” said a senior police official who added that the duo died on the spot.

T.R. Ramesh, Additional Director, Department of Factories, Boilere, Industrial Safety and Health, who inspected the factory, said the explosion was caused by a build-up of pressure as the boiler had not been switched on for several days. “The factory did not have permission for the washing unit, and the boiler was not registered,” he said, adding that a criminal case has been registered against the owner of the factory.

Sources said the owner had sublet the premises to a person who was running the factory.