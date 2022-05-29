Two killed, another injured as tractor collides with bike near Nelamangala

Two persons were killed on the spot, while another was critically injured, when a tractor, carrying an eucalyptus tree load, collided with their motorcycle on Saturday night. The incident took place on the Kuluvanahalli-Sulkunte road near Nelamangala.

The deceased have been identified as Surya B., 19, and his friend Mahesh M., 20, while the injured Kumar M., 20, is said to be critical. According to the police, the victims were residents of Sulkunte village and were working in a private factory.

A case of negligent driving has been filed against the tractor driver, who was allegedly driving without the headlights and rashly.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. when the victims were going to the factory for the night shift. The tractor driver, who was heading towards Thyamagondlu, collided with the bike. Surya was riding the bike, while Mahesh and Kumar were riding pillion. The tractor was loaded with eucalyptus logs and the driver was overspeeding, the police added.

The Nelamangala Rural police, who conducted the spot mahazar, shifted the bodies for postmortem. The tractor driver, who had fled from the accident spot, was later arrested.