Two killed after BMTC bus hits truck parked on Yelahanka flyover in Bengaluru

According to the police, the truck had collided with the SUV. The two drivers had stopped their vehicles on the Yelahanka flyover and were arguing while standing between the two damaged vehicles

Published - November 12, 2024 11:38 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A truck driver was killed and the driver of an SUV succumbed to injures in a hospital after a BMTC Volvo bus heading towards Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) rammed into the truck, which was parked on Yelahanka flyover after a minor accident, at night on November 11.

The deceased are Kuldeep Kumar, 42, driver of a cement-laden truck, and Jagadish, 40, driver of the SUV.

According to the police, the truck collided with the SUV. The two drivers had stopped their vehicles on the Yelahanka flyover and were arguing while standing between the two damaged vehicles.

A BMTC bus heading from Hebbal towards the airport hit the truck, opposite Legacy Apartments on BB Main Road. Due to the impact, the truck was pushed forward, crushing the duo standing between the truck and the SUV.

While Kuldeep was killed on the spot, Jagadish succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged. Traffic on the busy flyover was disrupted for sometime. The Yelahanka traffic police struggled to pull the three vehicles off the road to enable movement of vehicles.

Yelahanka police have registered a case of death due to negligence, and rash and negligent driving, against the driver of the bus, which has been seized.

Police blamed negligence on the part of all three drivers for the accident.

Related Topics

bengaluru / road accident

