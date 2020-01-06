Two killed after Bengaluru city bus rams into bikes and auto

Two people were killed on the spot and several others injured on Monday after a city bus operated by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) rammed into four bikes and an auto.

The incident happened at around 9.30 a.m near Kottigepalya bus stop. Police investigating the case suspect that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle due to break failure and rammed into other vehicles on the road.

The bus was operated between Madanayakanahalli to Kempegowda Bus stand in Majestic. The deceased have been identified as Bailappa and Vishweshar Aradhya. Injured have been rushed to nearby private hospitals.

BMTC in a press release said that depot manager and assistant work superintendent of depot number 35 have been suspended for alleged lapses. The BMTC is also conducting an inquiry into the incident.