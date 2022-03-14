Two juveniles booked, two held for entering pitch at Chinnaswamy stadium during India-SL match

Two juveniles were booked and two others were arrested for allegedly barging into the pitch of Chinnaswamy Stadium to click a selfie with Virat Kohli during a break in the India-Sri Lanka test cricket match on Sunday evening.

The Cubbon Park police said that they barged into the play area hoodwinking the security and tried to take a selfie. The security personnel swung into action and caught the accused. The accused were whisked away to the station for inquiry and were later charged under Section 447 (criminal trespass), Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), Section 271 (knowingly disobeys any rule promulgated by the Government and under the Epidemic Disease act .