Two inter-State conmen arrested, readymade garments recovered

November 23, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Bengaluru

The accused would go to wholesale readymade garment shops, purchase goods worth several lakhs, and issue post-dated cheques which would bounce later

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayanagar police have arrested two inter-State conmen and recovered readymade garments worth ₹30 lakh from them.

The accused, Padamsingh and Vimal, posing as businessmen would go to wholesale readymade garment shops, purchase goods worth several lakhs, and issue post-dated cheques which would bounce later.

Using a similar modus operandi, the accused visited a shop in Jayanagar and escaped with the goods after issuing cheques for their purchases which bounced due to a difference in signatures.

Based on a complaint filed by the owner of the shop, the police tracked down the accused in Delhi and arrested them.

With their arrest, the police have cracked six cheating cases reported in and and around the city. The duo has been taken into custody for further investigation.

