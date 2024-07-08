Police have stepped up investigation into two instances of harassment of women on the road by youths on bikes, which were reported with videos of the incidents on the social media handles of Bengaluru City Police (BCP).

ADVERTISEMENT

These instances were reported days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing the annual meeting of senior IPS officers of Karnataka, told the police to increase their presence on the streets to contain anti-social behaviour. “If the police are there on the street, nobody will dare to engage in such anti-social activities,” he had said.

In the first instance, a biker, who had covered his face with a helmet, stopped his bike and made obscene gestures at a college student on the busy V. V. Puram Road. One of the other students recorded his act on her mobile phone and posted it on social media tagging BCP, seeking action. Police are trying to identify the accused by examining CCTV footage from cameras in the area.

In the second incident, a group of bike riders harassed a woman and her family on Outer Ring Road near Nagarabhavi on July 7 night. The victim was returning home with her family in a car. A gang of youths on motorcycles were performing stunts posing a risk to road users on ORR. When the woman and her family objected to their behaviour, the accused allegedly harassed them. The woman recorded their act on her phone, uploaded it on social media and sought action against them from BCP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.