GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two instances of women being harassed by youths on bikes in Bengaluru puts police on their toes

These instances were reported days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing the annual meeting of senior IPS officers of Karnataka, told the police to increase their presence on the streets to contain anti-social behaviour

Published - July 08, 2024 03:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a man on a two-wheeler performing a dangerous stunt on a road in Bengaluru. One of the alleged incidents took place on V. V. Puram Road and the other on Outer Ring Road.

A file photo of a man on a two-wheeler performing a dangerous stunt on a road in Bengaluru. One of the alleged incidents took place on V. V. Puram Road and the other on Outer Ring Road. | Photo Credit: File photo

Police have stepped up investigation into two instances of harassment of women on the road by youths on bikes, which were reported with videos of the incidents on the social media handles of Bengaluru City Police (BCP). 

These instances were reported days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing the annual meeting of senior IPS officers of Karnataka, told the police to increase their presence on the streets to contain anti-social behaviour. “If the police are there on the street, nobody will dare to engage in such anti-social activities,” he had said. 

In the first instance, a biker, who had covered his face with a helmet, stopped his bike and made obscene gestures at a college student on the busy V. V. Puram Road. One of the other students recorded his act on her mobile phone and posted it on social media tagging BCP, seeking action. Police are trying to identify the accused by examining CCTV footage from cameras in the area. 

In the second incident, a group of bike riders harassed a woman and her family on Outer Ring Road near Nagarabhavi on July 7 night. The victim was returning home with her family in a car. A gang of youths on motorcycles were performing stunts posing a risk to road users on ORR. When the woman and her family objected to their behaviour, the accused allegedly harassed them. The woman recorded their act on her phone, uploaded it on social media and sought action against them from BCP. 

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.