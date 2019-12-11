Two injured in separate clashes over bypoll celebrations

Tension prevailed at Siddapura for some time when two bike-borne men attacked a Congress worker and sped away while the others were celebrating the victory of Shivajinagar constituency candidate Rizwan Arshad in the bypolls on Monday night.

The victim, Syed Riyaz, was the secretary of Chickpet Congress Committee and had returned to his office after the celebrations. As he was entering the office, two men waiting outside attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped, the police said. Riyaz sustained severe injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he is now recovering.

Though Congress party workers alleged that political rivalry led to the attack, the Siddapura police are probing the case to ascertain the exact reason. They are verifying the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to identify the attacker.

In a similar incident, Manjunath, village panchayat member, sustained head injuries in a group clash during celebrations on the outskirts of Hoskote on Monday night. According to the police, supporters of Sharath Bache Gowda were bursting firecrackers, which irked the supporters of a rival party.

Heated arguments ensued and took an ugly turn when the groups clashed. The Nandagudi police rushed to the spot and contained the situation. The police are awaiting the recovery of Manjunath to record his statement.