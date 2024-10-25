Two injured in LPG explosion in Bengaluru

Two persons sustained burns in an explosion caused while refilling an LPG cylinder at a shop in Electronics City on Wednesday.

The injured, Syed Reyan and Syed Ayan, were shifted to Victoria Hospital, while the police are on the lookout for the owner of the shop, identified as Anwar.

According to the police, Anwar had rented out the shop a few days ago to run the illegal refilling unit and employed two of his relatives.

The duo, who were not aware of the work, tried to refill the cylinder using the pin, which led to the explosion. Owing to the impact, the duo was thrown up and fell down sustaining burns. The residents, alarmed by the sound of the explosion, alerted the police.

The Electronics City police with the help of locals shifted the injured to the hospital. The police have registered a suo motu case against Anwar and efforts are on to track him down, the police said.