GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two injured in LPG explosion in Bengaluru

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons sustained burns in an explosion caused while refilling an LPG cylinder at a shop in Electronics City on Wednesday.

The injured, Syed Reyan and Syed Ayan, were shifted to Victoria Hospital, while the police are on the lookout for the owner of the shop, identified as Anwar.

According to the police, Anwar had rented out the shop a few days ago to run the illegal refilling unit and employed two of his relatives.

The duo, who were not aware of the work, tried to refill the cylinder using the pin, which led to the explosion. Owing to the impact, the duo was thrown up and fell down sustaining burns. The residents, alarmed by the sound of the explosion, alerted the police.

The Electronics City police with the help of locals shifted the injured to the hospital. The police have registered a suo motu case against Anwar and efforts are on to track him down, the police said.

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.