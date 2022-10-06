Two injured in group clash over Dasara procession in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 06, 2022 19:14 IST

Tension prevailed on the busy Magadi Road for some time when two groups, part of a local Dasara procession, clashed with each other over a trivial row on Wednesday.

Two persons sustained serious injuries while others escaped with minor injuries.

Two of the injured, identified as Chethan Shetty and Somashekhar, have been admitted to a private hospital.

A complaint and a counter complaint have been filed with the Magadi Road and the Vijaynagar police stations.

The police have taken up a case and are looking for the accused, while security was stepped up at sensitive areas to monitor law and order.

