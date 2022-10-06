Bengaluru

Two injured in group clash over Dasara procession in Bengaluru

Tension prevailed on the busy Magadi Road for some time when two groups, part of a local Dasara procession, clashed with each other over a trivial row on Wednesday.

Two persons sustained serious injuries while others escaped with minor injuries.

Two of the injured, identified as Chethan Shetty and Somashekhar, have been admitted to a private hospital.

A complaint and a counter complaint have been filed with the Magadi Road and the Vijaynagar police stations.

The police have taken up a case and are looking for the accused, while security was stepped up at sensitive areas to monitor law and order.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2022 7:16:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/two-injured-in-group-clash-over-dasara-procession-in-bengaluru/article65975759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY