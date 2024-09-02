ADVERTISEMENT

Two injured as tree falls on moving cars in Bengaluru

Updated - September 02, 2024 11:55 am IST

Published - September 02, 2024 11:47 am IST - Bengaluru

Civic officials said that the roots of the tree had become weak leading to the tree fall

The Hindu Bureau

The incident took place on the road outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A tree fell on moving vehicles near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium injuring a couple in Bengaluru on September 1. A total of three vehicles were damaged in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured are Nakul and Anusha. Nakul was at the wheel when the incident happened. Anusha’s sister Natasha was sitting in the back seat. The police said the couple suffered minor injuries and are being treated at a private hospital.

Ismail, an auto driver, who was a witness to the incident, told mediapersons that they were shocked to see the tree fall on moving vehicles. “Before we realised what happened, the tree had fallen on three cars. Two people were injured and were rushed to a hospital,” he said, adding that the civic body should remove old and dry trees that may fall.

Civic officials said that the roots of the tree had become weak leading to the tree fall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It may be recalled that, this monsoon season, at least five persons were injured and an auto driver was killed in tree fall incidents in Bengaluru before September 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US