Two injured as tree falls on moving cars in Bengaluru

Civic officials said that the roots of the tree had become weak leading to the tree fall

Updated - September 02, 2024 11:55 am IST

Published - September 02, 2024 11:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The incident took place on the road outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on the road outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

A tree fell on moving vehicles near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium injuring a couple in Bengaluru on September 1. A total of three vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The injured are Nakul and Anusha. Nakul was at the wheel when the incident happened. Anusha’s sister Natasha was sitting in the back seat. The police said the couple suffered minor injuries and are being treated at a private hospital.

Ismail, an auto driver, who was a witness to the incident, told mediapersons that they were shocked to see the tree fall on moving vehicles. “Before we realised what happened, the tree had fallen on three cars. Two people were injured and were rushed to a hospital,” he said, adding that the civic body should remove old and dry trees that may fall.

Civic officials said that the roots of the tree had become weak leading to the tree fall.

It may be recalled that, this monsoon season, at least five persons were injured and an auto driver was killed in tree fall incidents in Bengaluru before September 1.

