Two, including minor, held for stabbing mechanic to death

Bengaluru

19 August 2021 19:33 IST

A 40-year-old car mechanic who was stabbed by his neighbours during a row on August 17 succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The police have arrested two people, Arbaz Pasha, aged around 20, and his brother, a 16-year-old minor.

Fazil worked in a car garage on R.P. Road in Hampi Nagar, while Arbaz was a medicine delivery boy. They were neighbours in Padarayanapura. According to the police, the two got into a fight after Fazil took umbrage over the way Arbaz reportedly harassed his wife. On Tuesday morning, Arbaz and his brother went to the victim’s garage in Hampi Nagar and allegedly stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot.

Fazil sustained grievous injuries and was hospitalised, but succumbed to his injuries the next day. At the time of the incident, the police had registered an attempt to murder case. “We are investigating the case and will re-register it as a murder,” the police added.

Advertising

Advertising