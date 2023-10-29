Two, including a woman, were killed in separate accidents involving BMTC buses

October 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two people, including a woman, were killed in separate accidents involving Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses in the city since Saturday.

A 20-year-old garments factory worker was killed when a BMTC bus knocked her down on Arakere Main Road at Hulimavu on Saturday. The victim, Veena, a native of Shivamogga and living in a rented house in Janata Colony at Hulimavu gate was working in Shahi Garments. She was crossing the road to go to work when a BMTC bus driven by Lourdswamy, 50, knocked her down and dragged her body for a few yards until passers-by raised an alarm to stop the bus. Veena sustained severe head injuries and was killed on the spot. Based on a complaint by Manjunath, a cousin of Veena, the Hulimavu police booked Lourdswamy, charging him for causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving.

Two other accidents involving BMTC buses in October October 14 Gangadhar, 21, an engineering student who was riding pillion on a scooter, was killed and the rider was injured when the two-wheeler was knocked down by a BMTC bus near the flower market at Yeshwantpur October 6 Bharath Reddy, 24, a private firm employee, was killed when a BMTC bus knocked him down at M.S. Palya while he was negotiating a bad patch of road

In a similar incident, a 45-year-old realtor was killed when a BMTC bus knocked him down on Govindarajanagar Main Road on Sunday at 8.30 a.m. The deceased, Kumar, was returning home from K.R. Market when the bus knocked down his motorcycle. Kumar sustained head injuries and was killed on the spot. Vijayanagar traffic police have registered a case against the bus driver for causing death due to negligence and arrested him.

