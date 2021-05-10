Two hospital staffers arrested in bed allotment scam

Role of three hospitals under the scanner

Continuing investigations into the bed allotment scam, the Central Crime Branch (CCB), on Monday, arrested two hospital staff members for their alleged involvement in the scam.

The accused Sudhir and Venkoba Rao were allegedly found blocking beds in the names of patients even after they were discharged.

The CCB is further investigating to ascertain the involvement of others.

CCB officials, on Sunday, zeroed in on three hospitals which are suspected to have been involved in the bed allotment scam.

The CCB questioned hospital staff, Arogya mitras and ambulance incharge for further investigation.

The CCB is yet to divulge the names of the hospitals or the hospitals where the two accused are from.

So far, six persons have been arrested in connection with the scam.