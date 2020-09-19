Two held with drugs worth ₹10 lakh

Sleuths from the CCB Anti-Narcotics Wing busted a narcotics ring and arrested two African nationals. The team seized ₹10 lakh worth of 134 ecstasy pills and 25 LSD strips from the duo, who have been identified as Nonso Joachin, 36, from Nigeria and Traori Ben, 25, from the Ivory Coast.
“The duo are known drug peddlers and have had cases booked against them in Ramamurthy Nagar and K.R. Puram before. They came to the country on medical visa, but have been indulging in drug peddling since 2017,” said police sources. The duo was arrested when they were trying to sell ecstasy pills in OMBR Layout on Friday evening. The police have also seized a weighing scale and empty ziplock pouches from them.
In another case, the Basaveshwara Nagar police arrested a Madan Kumar, 22, who was trying to sell ganja at a playground in Shivanagar on Friday evening and recovered 1.05 kg of ganja from him. During interrogation, he revealed that he sourced the drugs from his neighbours in Nagadevanahalli, Hemanth Kumar and Tejas, both aged 20. The police raided their houses and arrested the duo, recovering another 2.15 kg of ganja from them. The total recovery in the case is pegged at 3.2 kg of ganja.
