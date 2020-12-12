Two held, stolen vehicles recovered

Bengaluru

The Rajagopalanagar police on Saturday recovered a stolen autorickshaw and three two-wheelers worth ₹3.5 lakh from two men. The police saw the accused, Praveen Kumar, 26, and Sandeep, 20, driving an autorickshaw in the area and stopped them to check their documents.

“However, the duo did not have vehicle documents and started behaving suspiciously following which they were brought to the station for further questioning,” said a police officer.

When questioned, they allegedly confessed that they had stolen the autorickshaw from Nandini Layout. “They used it to survey neighbourhoods and identify houses with vehicles parked outside, which they would then steal,” the police officer added.

Acting on the information they revealed, the police recovered two scooters and a motorcycle which had been stolen from Hassan, Gandasi, and Chandra Layout police station limits. The accused have been arrested.