Bengaluru

Two held on charge of murder

more-in

The police have cracked a missing person’s case and arrested two men for the murder of a 30-year-old tempo driver, Nawaz, a resident of Varthur.

The police said that on August 20, Nawaz received a call from a client at 3.10 a.m. He left the house and never returned. After waiting for two days, his wife Ayesha lodged a missing person’s complaint. His parents, too, approached the police and lodged a separate complaint claiming that he had been kidnapped.

Call details analysed

After accessing the call record details, the police picked up a youth named Kiran, who after being questioned confessed that his friend Shiva had killed Nawaz. According to the police, Shiva believed he was in love with Ayesha and decided to eliminate Nawaz. He sought Kiran’s help and together they hit upon the idea of hiring him.

After kidnapping Nawaz, they allegedly hit him on his head with a metal rod, slit his throat and dumped the body in a river in Kudremukh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Bengaluru
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 12, 2019 11:10:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/two-held-on-charge-of-murder/article24782024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY