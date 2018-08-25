Two held on charge of murder

The police have cracked a missing person’s case and arrested two men for the murder of a 30-year-old tempo driver, Nawaz, a resident of Varthur.

The police said that on August 20, Nawaz received a call from a client at 3.10 a.m. He left the house and never returned. After waiting for two days, his wife Ayesha lodged a missing person’s complaint. His parents, too, approached the police and lodged a separate complaint claiming that he had been kidnapped.

Call details analysed

After accessing the call record details, the police picked up a youth named Kiran, who after being questioned confessed that his friend Shiva had killed Nawaz. According to the police, Shiva believed he was in love with Ayesha and decided to eliminate Nawaz. He sought Kiran’s help and together they hit upon the idea of hiring him.

After kidnapping Nawaz, they allegedly hit him on his head with a metal rod, slit his throat and dumped the body in a river in Kudremukh.