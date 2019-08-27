Two held in double murder case

The J.P. Nagar police, on Monday, arrested a history-sheeter and his associate on the charge of murdering a rival gang member and his friend at Puttenahalli junction the previous night. The accused, Madhusudhan, 37, and his associate Likin Bopanna, 26, were arrested from a house in Ramanagaram where they had taken shelter, said the police. The prime accused Narendra, 35, surrendered before the court on Monday. “Five others are on the run and efforts are on to track them down,” said the police.

According to the police, Narendra’s brother, Raghu, was killed by a rival gang member, Thamma Manja, in 2017. Manja was arrested but secured bail six months ago. Narendra ganged up with his associates and intercepted Manja and his friend Varun Reddy while they were riding a scooter. The accused followed them in their car and rammed into the two-wheeler at Puttenahalli junction on Sunday night. They attacked Varun and Manja with weapons and killed them on the spot.

“Soon after the crime, Narendra and his associates abandoned the car and escaped. We tracked down Madhusudhan and Likin, who were part of the gang, before they could change out of their blood-soaked clothes,” a senior police officer said.

Madhusudhan is a history-sheeter from K.S. Layout who has six criminal cases pending against him while Likin has two cases pending against him.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 for the J.P. Nagar police for arresting the accused.