Two held for robbing man using a cigarette lighter

The Kengeri police have arrested two habitual offenders who allegedly robbed cash from an employee of a private firm with the aid of a pistol-shaped cigarette lighter. The alleged incident took place at Ullal Upanagar on December 2.
The accused have been identified as Ravi and Raju S. from Ramanagaram. According to the police, Ravi was involved in a criminal case in Ramanagaram after which he was arrested. But he was released on bail a few months ago and started working in a bike repair shop.
While he was working, he saw the victim, Mallikarjuna, collecting money from clients on behalf of a private firm where was employed. He would do this regularly.
“Ravi decided to rob him. He kept a watch on Mallikarjuna’s movements for a few days. He roped in his relative Raju who works in a hotel on M.G. Road,” said a police officer.
On December 2, the duo followed Mallikarjuna on their bike. They confronted him and took away the bag containing ₹80,000 at ‘gunpoint’.
Based on a complaint, the Kengeri police verified footage from as many as 51 CCTV cameras before identifying Ravi and Raju as the perpetrators. The police recovered ₹60,000, a bike and a pistol-shaped cigarette lighter from them.
The accused claimed to have purchased the lighter through a portal.
“They have been taken into custody for further investigation to ascertain their criminal background,” the officer added.
