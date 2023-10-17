Two held for killing factory employee

October 17, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Madanayakanahalli police on Tuesday cracked a murder case and arrested a factory employee and his friend for the alleged abduction and murder of a colleague over a row over a girl.

The accused, Pratap, 23, and his associate Manjunath, 22, were arrested based on CCTV camera footage recovered from Nagasandra metro station, from where the duo had forcibly taken the victim on their bike on the pretext of talking, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Lokesh from Davangere. He had completed a diploma course and joined a factory in Peenya and met a girl working in the same factory and soon, they become close, said the police.

The girl was the childhood friend of Pratap and both were in a relationship. When Pratap got to know that Lokesh was getting close to her, the duo had a fight and Pratap warned him to stay away.

The police said that on October 5, when Lokesh was returning home from work, Pratap and Manjunath followed him on their bike and confronted him near the Nagasandra metro station. The duo forced Lokesh to get on the bike on the pretext of talking.

The accused took Lokesh to the outskirts of the city and killed him before returning home, said the police.

When Lokesh did not return home even after two days, his uncle filed a missing complaint with the Bagalagunte police and provided a physical description of Lokesh.

Meanwhile, the Madanayakanahalli police recovered a highly decomposed body in Kukkanahalli village. The police summoned Lokesh’s uncle to verify the body.

The police initiated an investigation into Lokesh’s background and found that Lokesh had a fight with Pratap and was last seen at the metro station. The police recovered the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area and found that Lokesh was forcibly taken by Pratap and his friend.

Based on this, Pratap was picked up for questioning and he confessed to the crime.

