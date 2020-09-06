Two held; drugs seized

Bengaluru

06 September 2020 23:34 IST

The Hanumanthnagar police arrested two people, one of whom is a foreign national, for allegedly selling drugs near BMS hostel on Sunday. The accused have been identified as John Ogologo, 35 , and his associate Samuel, 24, from Ulsoor.

The police seized 2.5 kg of ganja, 20 g of MDMA, five grams of ecstasy tablets, and 50 g of hashish oil worth ₹13 lakh from them.

