Two from Hosur arrested for stealing vehicles

Kamakshipalya police arrested two people from Hosur who allegedly travelled to Bengaluru regularly to steal vehicles. The duo, David Arjun Manikodanda and his associate Munna Kottiyan, caught the attention of the police when they tried to flee police personnel on duty on Kamakshipalya main road. The police saw a goods vehicle suddenly take a u-turn in an attempt to evade detection.

A team gave them a chase and caught the accused to find that they were fleeing back to their home town after stealing goods vehicles in Tumakuru. “The duo on Saturday stole two goods vans from Tilak Nagar police station in Tumakuru and a bike in Attibele. The total value of the recovered vehicles was estimated to be around ₹11.2 lakh,” said a police officer.

The accused have been taken into custody for further investigations.