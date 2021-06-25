Two from Cameroon arrested in counterfeit scam in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

25 June 2021 00:41 IST

The organised crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday arrested two foreign nationals from Cameroon for allegedly running a counterfeit U.S. dollar racket in Bengaluru.

After receiving a tip-off, a police team raided a hotel on Dr. Rajkumar Road, Subramanyanagar, and arrested Beyack Samuel, 40, and his associate Pierre Corneille, 50. They recovered over 900 fake $100 bills along with a colour printer and chemicals.

An initial probe has revealed that the duo were promising people ₹1 crore in US dollars in exchange for ₹10 lakh in Indian currency. The police suspect many people have been cheated by the accused.

They came to India on medical visas, according to Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patel. While Beyack’s visa expired in May, no travel documents were found on Pierre.

Both men have been booked under the Foreigners Act and Passports Act and also under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.