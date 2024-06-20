ADVERTISEMENT

Two from Bengaluru among hundreds dead in Saudi Arabia during Hajj pilgrimage

Updated - June 20, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 04:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

They died of dehydration and sunstroke due to the intense heatwave

PTI

Devotees walk around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Haj pilgrimage, on June 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: FADEL SENNA

Two pilgrims from Bengaluru are among the hundreds of people who died during this year’s Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islam’s holy sites in the desert kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 20, officials informed that the deceased are Kouser Rukhsana (69) from R.T. Nagar and Abdul Ansari (54) from Frazer Town.

Due to the intense heatwave, the two pilgrims from Bengaluru, like many other nationals, died of dehydration and sunstroke.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The tragedy occurred when the pilgrims were reportedly taking part in the Ramy al-jamarat (stoning of the devil) ritual at Mina valley, located on the outskirts of Mecca,” informed S. Sarfaraz Khan, Executive Officer of the Karnataka State Haj Committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Citing the customs and agreements with the Saudi Arabian government, he said bodies of the pilgrims who die during the pilgrimage are not brought back to their native place.

“So, bodies of Kouser Rukhsana and Abdul Ansari have been buried there by the authorities concerned. The death certificates will also be handed over to their spouses,” Mr. Khan said.

According to him, both the victims, along with other pilgrims, were scheduled to return to Bengaluru on June 22.

This year, the government of Karnataka received close to 13,500 applications, out of which over 10,300 persons undertook the Hajj pilgrimage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US