Two former KV security guards arrested

The Sadashivanagar police have arrested two former security guards of Kendriya Vidyalaya who had stolen a computer and a television from the principal’s office on March 24. The duo, Prem and Lakshman who are from Nepal, were arrested based on CCTV footage. They entered the campus on March 24 and stole the equipment worth ₹2.8 lakh.

