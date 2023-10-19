HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two foreign nationals caught peddling MDMA in Whitefield

October 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Anti-Narcotics Wing officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday caught two foreign nationals allegedly peddling MDMA near a cafe in Whitefield.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials, led by inspector B.R. Gowda, caught the duo near Nagondanahalli, Whitefield, and recovered MDMA crystals worth ₹36 lakh from them.

The duo, identified as Gassama Albert, 33, and his associate Ukadike Collins Okwachukwu, 29, from Senegal and Nigeria, confessed that they would source the drugs from their Nigerian contact, identified as Ozoma, at throwaway prices and sell it, said the police.

They have been booked under the NDPS Act and remanded in judicial custody, while efforts are on to track down Ozoma.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.