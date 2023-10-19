Two foreign nationals caught peddling MDMA in Whitefield

October 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Anti-Narcotics Wing officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday caught two foreign nationals allegedly peddling MDMA near a cafe in Whitefield.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials, led by inspector B.R. Gowda, caught the duo near Nagondanahalli, Whitefield, and recovered MDMA crystals worth ₹36 lakh from them.

The duo, identified as Gassama Albert, 33, and his associate Ukadike Collins Okwachukwu, 29, from Senegal and Nigeria, confessed that they would source the drugs from their Nigerian contact, identified as Ozoma, at throwaway prices and sell it, said the police.

They have been booked under the NDPS Act and remanded in judicial custody, while efforts are on to track down Ozoma.