Two foreign national students stabbed and robbed

Two Afghan national students were attacked, stabbed and robbed in Jnanabharathi on Thursday night. They had come to Bengaluru to enroll in Masters in Business Administration programme and were returning to their home from a friend’s house around 2 a.m. when they were attacked.

Four men on two bikes waylaid them and demanded all their valuable items. When the students resisted, the unidentified attackers stabbed them. One student sustained an injury on his hand, while his friend suffered a minor injury near the neck. The two were robbed of their mobile phones and all the cash they had on them. The Jnanabharathi Police have registered a case and are tracking down the accused.