ADVERTISEMENT

Two fined ₹500 for begging on Namma Metro train

November 26, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

A woman was charged under the provisions of Section 59 of the Metro Act for begging within a Metro train, causing inconvenience to fellow passengers.

The Hindu Bureau

:

In two separate recent incidents, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) fined two people for begging inside Namma Metro trains.

A woman was charged under the provisions of Section 59 of the Metro Act for begging within a metro train, causing inconvenience to fellow passengers. As a consequence, she was required to remit a fine of ₹500 and provide a written apology.

A official said, “She entered the train at Benniganahalli station at approximately 10.30 a.m., traveling towards Baiyappanahalli with a donation box for collecting cash. She had a QR code to facilitate online payments. A security officer noticed her soliciting donations from passengers. Upon reaching Baiyappanahalli station, she was asked to get out of the train and brought to the control room by security officials, where a case was registered against her.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident last week, authorities found a 20-year-old man with speech and hearing impairments begging on a train at Yeshwanthpur metro station. According to officials, he carried a laminated sheet which said, “I am deaf and dumb” in Kannada and English, and he was found roaming in each coach, soliciting alms from commuters. Security officials caught him at Yeshwanthpur station.

Security personnel imposed a ₹500 fine on him as well. A fellow passenger, who observed the man soliciting alms during his journey, alerted a metro staff at the station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US