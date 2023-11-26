Two fined ₹500 for begging on Namma Metro train

November 26, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

In two separate recent incidents, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) fined two people for begging inside Namma Metro trains.

A woman was charged under the provisions of Section 59 of the Metro Act for begging within a metro train, causing inconvenience to fellow passengers. As a consequence, she was required to remit a fine of ₹500 and provide a written apology.

A official said, “She entered the train at Benniganahalli station at approximately 10.30 a.m., traveling towards Baiyappanahalli with a donation box for collecting cash. She had a QR code to facilitate online payments. A security officer noticed her soliciting donations from passengers. Upon reaching Baiyappanahalli station, she was asked to get out of the train and brought to the control room by security officials, where a case was registered against her.”

In another incident last week, authorities found a 20-year-old man with speech and hearing impairments begging on a train at Yeshwanthpur metro station. According to officials, he carried a laminated sheet which said, “I am deaf and dumb” in Kannada and English, and he was found roaming in each coach, soliciting alms from commuters. Security officials caught him at Yeshwanthpur station.

Security personnel imposed a ₹500 fine on him as well. A fellow passenger, who observed the man soliciting alms during his journey, alerted a metro staff at the station.