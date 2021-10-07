Two fall for fake job posting in government departments

Bengaluru

07 October 2021 02:04 IST

The Vidhana Soudha police are on the lookout for a man and a woman who allegedly cheated a contract employee at Bowring Hospital of ₹6 lakh by offering her a fake job as a system analyst in the Health and Family Welfare Department. They even gave her an appointment letter, which was how the scam came to light.

When the woman reported for work at the department at Vikas Soudha on Friday, she carried her appointment letter with her. When senior officials scrutinised the letter they found that the principal secretary’s signature had been forged.

In her statement, the woman identified the duo as Veena and Sandeep whom she had met while working in Bowring Hospital. The duo also worked there on contract, and claimed to have high-level contacts in the government. “We are on the lookout for them as they are on the run,” said the police.

Advertising

Advertising

In a similar case, a Mysuru resident was cheated by one Nagaraj who took money from her after he promised to get her a First Division Assistant (FDA) post at Maharani College. He handed over an appointment letter duly signed by the principal secretary of the Education Department. The woman realised she had been conned when she reported to work on Tuesday at the office in MS Building, Bengaluru.

In her complaint, Padmini S.N., under secretary, Primary and Secondary Education Department, said that such incidents are on the rise.