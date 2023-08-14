Two engineering graduates killed, three injured in accident at Yelahanka

August 14, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - Bengaluru

Two engineering graduates, aged 21, were killed and three others injured, when their car crashed into a metal barricade at Palanahalli gate on Ballari Road in Yelahanka early on Sunday.

While Karthik Jain, the driver, was killed on the spot, his friend sitting next to him, identified as Adarsh Kumar, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The other three who were seated in the back sustained injuries but are recovering in the hospital, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were friends and were residing in Mathikere after finishing their Engineering. The five decided to go to Nandi Hills to view the sunrise and left late in the night. However, after reaching Hunasamaranahalli, they decided to return and took a U-turn.

According to the police, Karthik lost control of the care at Palanahalli gate and crashed into the metal barricade. Due to the impact, the front of the car was mangled. Passers-by alerted the police and rushed the victims to the hospital where Karthik was declared brought dead and Adarsh later succumbed to his injuries.

The Yalahanka traffic police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving, death due to negligence for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.