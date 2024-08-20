Two engineering dropouts arrested for stealing bikes

The Vidyaranyapura police arrested two engineering dropouts and recovered 25 stolen bikes, six mobile phones, two laptops total worth ₹26 lakh from them.

The accused, Raghavendra 25, from Koppal, and his associate Saitej, 24, Gangavathy used to allegedly tamper with the chassis and engine numbers of the stolen bikes and create fake documents to sell on an e-commerce website.

According to the police, the duo used to study in the same college and dropped out due to poor academic performance and started to steal bikes. The accused had rented a house in Hunasamaranahalli and moved around residential areas to identify parked bikes and steal them.

The accused would allegedly steal two to three bikes per day and park them in a vacant site at Ramachandrapura near the airport till they create fake documents and sell them.

Based on a series of bike thefts, a team of police tracked down the accused and recovered the stolen bikes. The accused were allegedly involved in over 20 bike theft cases reported in and around the city and even in Andhra Pradesh.

