Two elephants die near Bannerghatta National Park

03 October 2020 21:48 IST

Conservationists blame illegal electric fencing on private properties

Amidst a raging debate over reduction of the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP), two elephants were found dead in the Kodihalli range adjacent to the park on Saturday.

Prashant Shankhinamath, DCF, Bannerghatta National Park, told The Hindu that the two elephants were found in a water body bordering the park’s Kodihalli range. “Preliminary investigations indicate electrocution. We will have to wait for the postmortem report,” he said.

Police officials said they were not aware of the incident.

The spot where the elephants were found is outside the park’s area. “Both elephants are female, and they look like adults, but the bodies are bloated,” he added.

Members of the Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust allege that illegal electric fencing on private properties outside the park caused the death. “Proper elephant fencing will only repel the animals. Ones with strong current will cause death. This is a crucial elephant corridor, which is under threat due to reduction of the eco sensitive zone, and wildlife is suffering,” said a member.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) approved reduction of the ESZ of the BNP by around 100 sq. km. The March 11 gazette notification had notified an area “to an extent varying from 100 metres to 1 kilometre around the boundary of Bannerghatta National Park, in Bengaluru and Ramanagara districts as the Bannerghatta National Park Eco Sensitive Zone.”

The area of the ESZ was mentioned as 168.84 sq.km. while the first draft notification issued in 2016 had marked an ESZ area of 268.9 sq.km.

Though the Central government had issued a second draft notification reducing the area by around 100 sq.km. in October 2018, in August 2019, the ministry asked Karnataka to reconsider the 2016 notification.

The Trust has argued that reduction in the ESZ will allow stone quarries and crushing units to continue, and that there are key corridors with Cauvery North Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu and Cauvery Sanctuary in Karnataka around.