Two elderly persons killed in separate accidents

Two elderly persons were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Wednesday.

According to the police, Dasappa, 60, from Kolar had come to city to attend his relative’s wedding. After the function, he was walking to the bus stop near Chikkahalasuru cross around 9.30 p.m. when an unidentified vehicle knocked him down and sped away.

Passers-by noticed Dasappa lying dead in a pool of blood and informed the police. The Chikkajala traffic police rushed to the spot, shifted the body for post-mortem and registered a case of hit and run. The police are verifying CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the vehicle.

In another incident, Sandegappa, 69, a resident of Kalena Agrahara, was walking to a nearby bus stop after visiting his relative’s house when a speeding autorickshaw knocked him down on Bannerghatta road. Passers-by shifted the injured Sandegappa to a hospital where he succumbed later. The Hulimavu police have registered a case and are investigating.