Two drown in lake

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 18, 2022 23:50 IST

Two people drowned in a lake when the coracle they were riding for fishing in Hemmegippura lake on the outskirts of the city capsized on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Shiva, 22, of Hemmigepura and Shankar, 32, of Gollahalli while their friend Chiranjeevi swam to safety and informed the villagers.

By the time help came, it was bad light and the fire and emergency service personnel resumed the search operation on Sunday and recovered the bodies.

The victims are residents of Gollahalli and Hemmigepura working as housekeeping staff and van drivers for a school. The trio went to the lake for fishing and unable to handle the coracle lost control and drowned.

The Thalaghattapura police have registered a case for further investigations.

