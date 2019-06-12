Two documentaries on the playwright

Scattering Golden Feathers, a documentary on Girish Karnad directed by filmmaker K.M. Chaitanya for the Sahitya Akademi, was widely watched on the day of Karnad’s death.

In the 26-minute documentary, which Mr. Chaitanya shared on YouTube, Karnad speaks about the early influences on his life that shaped his later works, his family background, education and so on. He has also directed a documentary for the Department of Information and Public Relations. Mr. Chaitanya, who worked as an assistant to Karnad for Kanooru Heggadithi, says he shot a much longer documentary but it had to be trimmed to suit the norms of the Akademi and the Department of Information and Public Relations. “I shot the film for 20 days. We took his interview in English and Kannada separately in a slow pace in view of Karnad’s failing health,” he said.

Mr. Chaitanya has footage of 90 minutes in Kannada and English which he might use for a longer documentary later.