Two die after four-storeyed building catches fire

Bengaluru: Two persons, including a 35-year-old moulvi of a local madrassa, were charred to death, while more than a hundred people escaped narrowly when a fire broke out in the four-storeyed building due to a suspected electric short circuit in Vinayaka Nagar on Mysuru Road on Friday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Hafeez, moulvi of Arabia Zia ul Quran, situated on the first and third floors of the building, while the ground floor of the building was occupied by a furniture manufacturing unit . The other deceased has been identified as Mehtab (27), a native of Delhi and a labourer.

The owner of the building, Ibrahim Kaleemulla, was living with his family on the second floor. They were rescued by neighbours along with six Fire and Emergency Service personnel before the building was engulfed by fire.

According to the police, inflammable material had been kept on the ground floor of the building which aggravated the fire which started due to suspected electric short circuit.

The narrow street of Vinayaka Nagar 2nd Cross was busy as residents were going to the madrasa for Friday namaz.

Mohammed Zubair, an autorickshaw driver who had parked his vehicle close to the area, noticed thick smoke billowing out from the ground floor of the building.

He raised an alarm, prompting others to rush to help. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel who arrived soon doused the fire before rescuing the occupants of the building. More than a 100 peolpe who had gathered for namaz were evacuated in the nick of time.

Nearly ten persons, including four children and three women, who were stuck on various floors, were rescued.