Two delivery boys killed in road accident

Two youths, who worked in the food delivery sector, were mowed down by a speeding car near a residential apartment on BFW Road off Tumkur Road around 1.15 a.m. on Tuesday. The deceased, Gowtham M. (21) and Sreekanth (27), lived in Manjunathanagar, and they were on their way home after delivering a parcel in Yeshwanthpur.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the duo, who were on a scooter, were hit by a speeding car heading in the same direction. They were flung out of the two-wheeler on impact. The car driver did not stop but sped off. However, the accident was recorded by one of the CCTV cameras installed in a residential building,” said a police officer.

He said Gowtham was riding the scooter while Sreekanth was on the pillion seat. They sustained severe injuries in the accident and were taken to a private hospital in the area where the doctors declared Sreekanth brought dead. Gowtham died while he was being taken to the Nimhans (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences).

The police have taken up a case against the unidentified car driver and efforts are on to arrest him.