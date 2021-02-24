Two delivery boys killed in road accident

Two youths, who worked in the food delivery sector, were mowed down by a speeding car near a residential apartment on BFW Road off Tumkur Road around 1.15 a.m. on Tuesday. The deceased, Gowtham M. (21) and Sreekanth (27), lived in Manjunathanagar, and they were on their way home after delivering a parcel in Yeshwanthpur.
“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the duo, who were on a scooter, were hit by a speeding car heading in the same direction. They were flung out of the two-wheeler on impact. The car driver did not stop but sped off. However, the accident was recorded by one of the CCTV cameras installed in a residential building,” said a police officer.
He said Gowtham was riding the scooter while Sreekanth was on the pillion seat. They sustained severe injuries in the accident and were taken to a private hospital in the area where the doctors declared Sreekanth brought dead. Gowtham died while he was being taken to the Nimhans (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences).
The police have taken up a case against the unidentified car driver and efforts are on to arrest him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath