Two days after joining BJP, councillor returns to Cong, says he was ‘taken for coffee’

Two days after joining the BJP, Sampangiramnagar councillor R. Vasanth Kumar returned to the Congress on Thursday.

On Tuesday, he was welcomed into the BJP at Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s residence.

Revealing the “secret” behind joining the BJP, Mr Vasanth Kumar said a few BJP leaders had taken him on the pretext of drinking coffee. “Then they took me to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and announced that I had joined the BJP,” he claimed.

Speaking to mediapersons along with KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao here, Mr. Vasanth Kumar said, “I didn’t know what to do at that juncture. I felt bad that I had been cheated this way. Today, I have returned to my party.”

The councillor’s entry into the BJP was seen as a setback to the Congress ahead of the bypolls in the Shivajinagar constituency.

The Congress has already expelled two of its councillors from the segment — M.K. Gunashekhar and Netravati Krishnegowda — for their alleged ‘anti-party’ activities.