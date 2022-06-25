Bengaluru

Two-day workshop on self-enquiry for self-knowledge in Bengaluru from today

Ramana Maharshi Centre for Learning, Bengaluru, will be presenting a two-day interactive workshop titled ‘Self-enquiry for self-knowledge’ - the direct path to natural happiness, from Saturday (June 25 and 26). The workshop featuring - insights, discussions, activity-based understanding and guided sessions will be held from 10 am to 6 pm at Ramana Maharshi Heritage campus, Post Office Road, Sanjaynagar, according to a release.


