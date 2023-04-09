ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day ‘Technology Vision 2047’ meet at IISc

April 09, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is hosting a two-day regional consultative meeting for Technology Vision 2047, supported by Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC) on April 27 and 28.

The meet also invites the youth of the country to furnish their proposals regarding their visionary dreams for a sustainable and developed India. Students from pre-university and universities that confer bachelor’s degrees are encouraged to participate in this conclave by submitting proposals. The proposals should be submitted by April 10.

An evaluation committee at IISc will assess all submissions and curate a shortlist of 25 proposals for participation in the conclave.

This initiative brings together technology experts, thought leaders and enthusiasts to discuss and envision the future of technology and its potential for shaping a better India and a better future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A student conclave session is a part of the two-day meet and it seeks to amalgamate innovative and creative ideas, to explore how technology can positively impact and contribute towards achieving the sustainable development goals of India.

The event offers an opportunity for students to showcase their ideas/vision to an assemblage of industry experts, policymakers and academic luminaries, thereby garnering invaluable feedback to fine-tune their vision. In addition, a competitive session will be organised for the student teams during the conclave, with prizes awarded to the top three performing teams.

There will be deliberations on UAV for urban transport, cargo, ambulance; UAV and satellites for precision agriculture, engineering and medicine; and space and earth - mutual benefit, human activities and their impact on climate and ecosystem, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US